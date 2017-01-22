Producers of 'The Whole Sex Talk' says program helps parents discuss love, sex with their teens

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Talking about sex with your pre-teen and teenaged kids is often a dreaded milestone; it can be awkward and lead to tough questions. But avoiding "the talk" can have life-altering consequences. That's why the Pregnancy Resource Center of Grand Rapids has created a new, Biblically-based video series and study guide to encourage and empower parents to have healthy, ongoing conversations with their kids about love, sex and relationships.

"The Whole Sex Talk" is a six-part multimedia series is science-based and uses short films, brutally honest parent and teen testimonials, expert panel interviews, personal testimonies and more. The program can be used individually, as a couple and family, and in a small-group setting.



"Parents are the most influential force in their children's lives, and a strong relationship with your kids — one that is open and honest — is some of the best protection that you can provide for their long-term well-being," said Pregnancy Resource Center CEO Jim Sprague. "The Whole Sex Talk helps parents overcome their fears and equips them with tools to tackle this tough subject in a loving, life-affirming way."

"Teens are bombarded daily with sexual topics and messages through social media and their peers, and parents are often ill-equipped or feel unable to answer tough questions. The Whole Sex Talk is an in-home curriculum for parents to help steer their children toward healthy decisions," said Pregnancy Resource Center Education Director Natasha Mueller.

"The Whole Sex Talk" premieres on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Compass College of Cinematic Arts Theater located at 41 Sheldon Blvd. SE in Grand Rapids. Hors d'oeuvres will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the screening beginning at 7 p.m.

"The Whole Sex Talk" DVD set, study guides, and streaming videos are available at this link. Watch their trailer at this link.

Pregnancy Resource Center of Grand Rapids is located on at 415 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. You can learn more at their website, by clicking here.

Rhonda Ross is a producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

