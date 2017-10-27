Pumpkin Walk is a not-so-spooky way to enjoy the season

Some quirky carved pumpkins that will be at the Pumpkin Walk at Second Christian Reformed Church in Allendale. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Halloween is just a few days away and if you are looking for a family friendly way to celebrate this weekend, we've got a great idea for you.

We've all been through corn mazes and haunted hayrides...but how many of us can say we've been on a walk through the woods lit by jack-o-lanterns?

Hundreds and hundreds of carved pumpkins wind through the forest at Second Christian Reformed Church in Allendale for nearly a quarter of a mile.

The Pumpkin Walk is a fun and not-so-spooky way to enjoy the season with your family.

The three-night event began Thursday with hundreds of people walking through.

Something like this doesn't come together without the help of dozens of volunteers who started carving Tuesday night and spent much of Thursday setting up.

When all of the jack-o-lanterns are lit it's quite a sight to behold. It's something you and your family can experience Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Pumpkin Walk's Facebook page.

