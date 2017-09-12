Red Cross helping you become a hero

The free Red Cross Hurricane app helps you stay up to date with any severe weather alerts and track the storm. You can also let others know you're safe, even if the power is out. The app includes a strobe light and alarm. (Photo: Screenshot)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The recent hurricanes have many people in West Michigan wanting to go to the front lines of those disasters to help. Red Cross is hosting a volunteer training event called "Zero 2 Hero" on September 13th from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Red Cross disaster volunteers are trained to respond to all types of disasters and the "Zero 2 Hero" event is a great opportunity for new volunteers to receive basic skills to be on their way to becoming a disaster responder. Participants will also have a chance to interact with Red Cross staff and other volunteers to learn more about the Red Cross.

Trained volunteers provide feeding, sheltering, health and mental health services, assist with long-term recovery planning and advocacy for disaster victims. Locally, volunteers respond to disasters daily as well as offer preparedness education.

In the last six months, Red Cross leaders say volunteers from West Michigan have gone to more than a dozen states where wildfires, floods, tornadoes and hurricanes have caused death and destruction.

"Zero 2 Hero" training takes place at the Red Cross offices on Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids.

To register please contact, Nikki Salladay, Disaster Services Program Manager, 616.456.8661 x3409 or nikki.salladay@redcross.org



