Restaurant Week begins August 9 in Grand Rapids

Restaurant Week GR 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For an eighth year, Grand Rapids will kick off its "Restaurant Week" in August. This time around there are more than 70 restaurants on the list -- one of which is Divani.

Owner Molly Kopen and Chef Jeff Baird stopped by the Morning Show to give us a look at what

Grand Rapids Restaurant Week runs August 9 through 20. Check out menus that will be offered and restaurant locations online at www.restaurantweekgr.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV