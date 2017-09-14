Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition opens Friday at Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.- - Just in time for ArtPrize 9, Meijer Gardens is opening a new sculpture exhibit that will be free for visitors throughout the 19 day public art competition.

Meredith TerHaar got a sneak peak at some of the works that will be on display starting Friday.

It's called Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition and it features 17 international artists and some of Rodin's most compelling works.

Joseph Becherer, Chief Curator and Vice President of Exhibitions and Collections shared this insight: "Auguste Rodin (1840 – 1917) was among the most revolutionary figurative artists in history, and his vast influence continues today. Timed to coincide with the hundredth anniversary of Rodin’s death and his universal recognition as the most avant-garde sculptor of his age, this exhibition examines his relevance and vibrancy among Contemporary figurative sculptors."

The exhibit is a collaboration: "Central to this exhibition will be loans of several of the master’s most compelling works from the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Snite Museum of Art and the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Works on loan include Age of Bronze, Head of Balzac, Man with Broken Nose, The Martyr #5 and The Vulcan’s Forge (Aux forges de Vulcain)."

Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition will be free of charge during ArtPrize (September 20– October 8, 2017). The exhibition areas will be open to the public during Meijer Gardens’ regular business hours, as well as during official ArtPrize hours (Sundays 11 am to 6 pm; Mondays, Wednesday-Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Tuesdays 9 am to 9 pm).

On ArtPrize’s opening day, the public will be able to register to vote in ArtPrize and ArtPrize exhibition areas will be on display from 9 am to 8 pm. All other areas of Meijer Gardens observe regular hours and standard admission fees.

For more on the exhibition, click here.

