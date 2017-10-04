Ryke's Bakery rolls out annual cookie poll for breast cancer awareness

MUSKEGON, MICH. - It's rivalry week here in Michigan, as the Michigan State University Spartans prepare to take on the University of Michigan Wolverines Oct. 7, college football fans everywhere are gearing up to support their favorite, including Ryke's Bakery.

Ryke's is bringing back their famous cookie poll to see who you think will win.

The cookie poll also benefits breast cancer awareness -- proceeds for their Breast Cancer Awareness Cookies will go towards the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center and every purchase of MSU and U of M Cookies will go towards a vote for who you think will win the big game.

Ryke's has locations in Muskegon and Grand Haven.

You can learn more about Ryke's cookie poll on their Facebook page and website.

