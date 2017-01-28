Ryke's Bakery Ultimate Cookie Challenge takes on Superbowl LI

Ryke's Bakery Logo

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Ryke's Ultimate Smackdown Cookie Poll is pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons.

The poll is also helping to support animals in search of homes. Each day, Ryke's will feature a different animal on their Facebook page in the hopes of finding them a forever home.

The cookie poll will run from January 28 until February 5 and the results will be posted on the Facebook page.

Each cookie will be decorated with a team's colors or logo and will cost $1. There is also a third option in the poll for those that are undecided.

Ryke's Bakery, Catering and Cafe is located at 1788 Terrace Street.

Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM13. @MackenzieThaden

