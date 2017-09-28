Scavenger Hunt raises awareness for local diaper needs

Pile of baby diapers, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Diapers are a basic necessity for babies but it's a need that often goes unmet. That's why Nestlings Diaper Bank is making a difference. On October 14th, 2017 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., they are hosting a scavenger hunt at Kollen Park in Holland.

The scavenger hunt is a fundraiser to help bring awareness to the diaper need. Gather a team of up to 5 people (at least one person must be 18 or older). Figure out clues to get to specific locations. When there, receive a ticket, for your success and an opportunity to earn more tickets by completing a challenge task or puzzle. Turn all tickets in by the 4 p.m. deadline (the latest). The team with the most tickets will win $1,000 in Meijer gift cards!

Diaper banks exist throughout the country and successfully serve their local communities but Nestlings is the first diaper bank in West Michigan. Nestlings is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of the ongoing need for diapers and designed to be a centralized source for collecting, storing, and distributing diapers.

To learn more about the scavenger hunt, visit their event page.

To learn more about Nestlings Diaper Bank, visit www.nestlings.org.

