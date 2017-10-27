Senior safety tips for Halloween night

Senior lady in witch costume, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Halloween can be a great time for fun and scares, but it can cause some issues too. The extra decorations, the spooky lighting, or the tricks can be a problem for people struggling with their environments. But, there are some simple tips to make things easier.

If you know someone who could use some help around Halloween time, here are some things you can do for them:

Provide companionship and a sense of security so any possible troublemakers get the idea more than one person is living in the home.

Never leave a senior with dementia or physical limitations home alone on Halloween – they are more sensitive to noises and unfamiliar faces.

Keep guests outside - never let an unknown trick-or-treater inside to use the bathroom or make a phone call.

Turn on interior and exterior lights during trick-or-treating hours even if no one is home or if the senior chooses not to answer the door. While a dark home may signal to trick-or-treaters that there is no candy, it also tells vandals the house could be empty

Stay inside while handing out candy.

Post a sign on the door that says “Sorry, No More Candy” when the goodies run out.

Some safety tips include making sure your environment isn't overwhelming or too different from usual.

Make sure all floors, entry ways and porches are free from decorations

Remove any Halloween décor that involves flames, such as a lit pumpkin, from outside stairs and footpaths. This is a fire hazard for the dozens of kids stopping by with tails and capes.

Place carved pumpkins outside to keep the smell out and bugs away.

Add night lights to hallways, walkways and rooms.

Avoid window decorations that block light or the view of the front entry.

Don’t play music outside for Halloween guests – be aware of your surroundings.

