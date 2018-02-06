Senior Wellness: Choices for independence

Seniors Laughing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Independence is on of the biggest things many seniors value as they get older. The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan offers a service called "Choices for Independence" that provides an assessment for seniors who want to remain independent.

The assessment is done by a licensed social worker. That person will be able to help out an individual navigate personal and community resources. Because the assessment is in person, an in depth conversation can cover all sorts of topics, including current and anticipated needs.

Choices for Independence is for individuals over the age of 60 and who live in the area served by AAAWM. The person must live in an independent setting and be willing to participate in the assessment. The assessment itself is free. If you are interested in learning more about Choices for Independence you can do so by calling (888) 456-5664 or emailing aaainfo@aaawm.org.

