Senior Wellness: How to handle resisting assistance

Caregiver supporting elder man, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS. MICH. - Often one of the largest battles we have with our loved ones when it comes to healthcare is getting them to accept the assistance they need. Many are not happy having to accept assistance from others to do what were once everyday tasks.

Because of that, it is easier to accept help from family or friends rather than a program designed for their needs. However, that can place an undue burden on those around them.

There are a lot of different types of services available that range from help with housekeeping, personal care, medication management, home delivered meals, and more. When family members and friends hear about these services, it can feel encouraging, exciting, and even relieving, knowing that some support is available. However, the individual may not view these services as support and they may not be receptive to participating with the service or program.

In-home services typically include involve a professional caregiver coming into their home from an agency. There may already be some worry that the person feels about his or her changing condition, and adding a new individual into the routine can make the person feel even more vulnerable.

Cost is another problem. People often worry about what in-home care will cost, and if services are something that will be affordable for them. People may be resistant to care if they feel they are obligated to pay for a service without first knowing what is provided and how that will help them long-term.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan can help people explore what resources may be applicable to their unique situation and help them get connected with services. AAAWM has professionals who can help individuals become more knowledgeable about resources and services available to them, and assist in planning for care before a crisis occurs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV