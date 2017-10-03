Senior Wellness: Keeping up in the kitchen

Sauce pan on stove (Photo: Jupiterimages, Getty Images/Creatas RF)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - About 27% of people over the age of 60 live alone, which can pose some problems for them if they aren't used to doing it. For many, they are having to deal with household chores that were always done by their partner, or another person.

In many cases, cooking is something handled mostly by one person in a home, so if that person becomes incapacitated and can no longer cook, it can cause problems for the remaining members of the household.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan is offering a "Conquering the Kitchen" class throughout the month of October. It is specifically for men wanting to learn how to cook and become more comfortable in the kitchen.

You can register for the class by calling 616-222-7007 or by emailing staci@aaawm.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV