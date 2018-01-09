Senior Wellness: Kent County Senior Millage in 2018

Walking outdoors (Photo: shironosov)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - A millage in Kent County is helping seniors live independently, without creating a large financial burden. The Kent County Senior Millage provides funding for programs in the county that are designed to help seniors.

Those services are provided by more then 30 different agencies and can help seniors who just need a little more help than they used to. There are more than 50 unique programs including money management, home repair, in-home care, transportation, and home delivered meals. In 2018, three new services were added, a senior center at St. Alphonsus, Daily Money Management, and Smart Money University.

You must be over 60 years old and live in Kent County in order to qualify for the services provided by the millage. It was first approved in 1998 for an eight year period before being approved again in 2006 and 2014. You can find a full list of the services by following this link.

