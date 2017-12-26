Senior Wellness: Learning about healthy aging

Elderly woman holding blue ball, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, Katarzyna Bialasiewicz Photographee.eu)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We all know that exercising regularly is important to staying healthy and making sure your body is in the best condition. Regular exercise can also help prevent injuries and stay fit.

The Area Agency on Aging Programs designed for those at least 60 years old. They are set up to be fun and engaging while providing an opportunity for participants to get exercise without having to go to a gym.

The AAAWM is hosting an open house to January 9 at 11:00 a.m. where you can get a sampling of the classes offered. You can learn more about the classes by attending the open house, calling (616) 588-2580 or emailing healthyaging@aaawm.org. You can also visit their website.

