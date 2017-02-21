Senior Wellness: Learning how to help out

Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Caregiving can be both rewarding and challenging. The Family Caregiver University, a program of the Caregiver Resource Network, provides practical education and support to caregivers in West Michigan.

Classes are offered every month and are held at Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. Classes are open to individuals providing care to their family member or members.

Our classes this year are focusing on some new topics, and also some of the popular topics from the previous year. All class topics are relevant to caregivers and older adults. A full list of this year’s classes can be found on the website.

The next class being offered will be held this Thursday – Feb. 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The topic is Safe Driving: Is Mom & Dad Safe to Drive? How to know and what to do?

Local Experts will cover: how to know if an older adult can continue to drive safely, signs to look for, what to do if someone is no longer safe to drive, and transportation resources.

If you are interested in learning more about the Family Caregiver University or the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, you can do so using the information below.

Caregiver Resource Network

www.caregiverresource.net

Area Agency on Aging of Western MI

www.aaawm.org

616-456-5664/888-456-5664

