Some fun summer recipes before fall starts

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sweet Corn Gazpacho Shooters

Makes 4 cups

All you need:

1 pint yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 ears sweet corn, kernels removed from the cob

1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves

1 small jalapeno, seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup olive oil (plus more if needed)

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Pinch sugar

Salt, to taste

Basil oil and freshly cracked black pepper, for garnish (optional)

All you do:

1. Combine the tomatoes, peppers, corn, onion, garlic and jalapeno in a large bowl. Season with salt and stir to combine. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.

2. Working in batches, blend the veggies with olive oil until creamy. Add the vinegar, lime zest/juice, sugar and salt and blend until combined. Adjust seasonings as needed.

3. Pour the soup into shot glasses or small bowls and garnish with basil oil and freshly cracked black pepper. Serve immediately or keep cold until ready to serve.

Grilled Shrimp with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

Serves 10

All you need:

2 pounds large shrimp, tail on (raw, deveined, peeled)

1 shallot, minced

2 large cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Aioli

2 jarred roasted red peppers, drained

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 shallot, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup olive oil mayo

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

All you do:

1. Place shrimp in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the shallot, garlic, basil, crushed red pepper flakes, lime juice, salt and pepper. Pour over the shrimp and marinate in the fridge for 1 hour.

2. Meanwhile, place aioli ingredients in a food processor and pulse until fully combined. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

3. Heat grill to HIGH. Skewer shrimp and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until pink and tender.

4. Serve immediately with aioli alongside for dipping.

Gingered Blackberry and Sweet Goat Cheese Toasts

Makes 12 toasts

All you need:

1 French baguette, sliced on a bias

Olive oil, for brushing

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pint fresh blackberries

Zest/juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons honey

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (plus more for garnish)

4 oz. goat cheese, room temperature

2 teaspoons honey

Pinch salt

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 375. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay bread slices on top. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper on both sides; bake for 10 minutes, flip and bake for 5 minutes longer, or until golden brown and crisp.

2. Meanwhile, place blackberries in a mixing bowl and mash lightly with a potato masher. Add lemon zest/juice, honey, ginger and thyme and stir to combine.

3. In a separate small bowl combine the goat cheese, honey and salt.

4. Smear each warm toast with goat cheese and top with the blackberry mixture. Garnish with more fresh thyme leaves.

You can see Chef Jen at the Holland Farmer's Market Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information you can follow the link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV