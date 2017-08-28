Sparta Apple Fest is almost here

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in Houston areaAug 27, 2017, 2:41 p.m.
-
Michigan Red Cross sends relief effort to…Aug 26, 2017, 5:34 a.m.
-
5-year-old Kalamazoo boy finds gun, accidentally…Aug 28, 2017, 12:29 p.m.