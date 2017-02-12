Sparta Community theatre performs CATS

Stage theater, red curtain - stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPATRA, MICH. - Sparta Community Theatre is taking on a famous production this season. Starting on February 15, the theatre group will be performing CATS.

The show will be performed at Sparta High School.

The show times are listed below.

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 16, 2017 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 17, 2017 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 2017 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 2017 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are $7.50 for adults and $7.00 for students and seniors.

If a performance is canceled, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m.

