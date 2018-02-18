Sparta Community Theatre presents: Shrek the Musical

(Photo: Courtesy of Sparta Community Theatre)

SPARTA, MICH. - Shrek is taking a leap from the movie screen to the stage.

The Sparta Community Theatre is presenting Shrek The Musical starting Wednesday, February 21.

Director Mar Higgins, Sharolyn Metternich, the Wicked Witch, and Kristen Kowalski who plays

Humpty Dumpty joined the Weekend Morning news, in costume, to explain what makes the show so special.

"We have 95 players in this show. Many roles are double cast so more of our very talented village and surrounding area players are able to perform," explained Mar. "We have an orchestra made up of 26 members of our surrounding community."

The show debuts Wednesday, with the curtain opening at Sparta High School at 7:30 p.m. Shows continue through Sunday.

