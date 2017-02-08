GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Ballet will perform a new interpretation of Swan Lake. It's called "Black & White: Swan Lake", and it runs from February 10th - 12th, 2017 at Peter Wege Theatre located at 341 Ellsworth Ave SW in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Ballet has partnered with the Humane Society of West Michigan to put on "Pas & Paws" -- a benefit performance of the production to raise money for animals in West Michigan.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will be used to raise awareness of hurt, abused, and abandoned animals and support HSWM's efforts to find these animals new forever homes.

In addition to seeing the ballet, attendees will also be able to learn more about pet adoptions and say hello to some special four-legged guests.

Also, if you have dinner before the show at Gilly's at The BOB, the Gilmore Collection will donate 15% of your check to the cause. Just show your ticket to your server. You can call 616.356.2000 for dinner reservations.

Tickets are $50 and seating is limited. You can purchase tickets by clicking this link.

Tickets to all other performances of "Black & White: Swan Lake" are sold out.



Rhonda Ross is producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

