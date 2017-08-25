Spring Lake based non-profit helps locals and reaches across the globe

On the WZZM weekend morning news we like to highlight local organizations doing good in our community and beyond. Bobbi Johnson, the founder of METAD in Spring Lake, joined the team Sunday morning to talk more about their mission and what they are doing to help others locally and internationally.

Accordining to the organization,"METAD is a local non-profit organization that has focused on creating sustainable solutions for the economically vulnerable since 2003. METAD was formed on the belief that the model for charity needed to be flipped on its head. Our founder, Bobbi Johnson saw too much money going to the organization rather than the recipients in need (sick, needy, working poor) and in response launched the non-profit.

METAD strives to provide development initiatives in our local community. We work with individuals, communities, and organizations, by partnering with local businesses to make sure that our community is cared for. No project is too big or too small for METAD. We've helped millions of people and will continue to do so for West Michigan by expanding our domestic campaigns.

We are encouraging local business and individuals to become a sponsor of METAD and their "Helping Hand-Up" campaign. Businesses will become a partner that can call on METAD as a third party assistance provider for their employees during trying times. While also encouraging individuals to join our network of volunteers and professionals who wish to volunteer their time and expertise to better their community and neighborhood, we encourage those who are in need to visit our "grant request" page."

