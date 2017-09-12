'Stuff the Truck' event kicks off fall Goodwill sale

Goodwill store. (Photo: Mel Evans, Associated Press)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - "Stuff the Truck" for Goodwill to kick off the fall Goodwill Sale at Younkers Rivertown Crossings in Grandville.

The sale offers an opportunity for shoppers to donate unused items and earn extra special savings on new fall fashions. Customers drop off items for donation and receive three coupons per donated item good for up to 30% off the purchase of apparel, shoes, handbags, ladies' accessories and other items as well as up to 15 % off cosmetics, fragrances and home items.

Acceptable donations include women's, children's and men's clothing, accessories, shoes, luggage and household textiles. Donated items are sold in Goodwill stores to create job opportunities and training to help people who are unemployed and underemployed find jobs, build skills and contribute to the local community.



WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, September 13

Younkers Rivertown Crossings

3662 Rivertown Parkway, Grandville

Store opens: 8:00 a.m. "Stuff the Truck" event from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Goodwill Sale continues through September 30

