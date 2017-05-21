Summer schedule suggestions for families

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many people get excited for summer, but for working parents summer can mean additional stressors. Studies show that children are more unhealthy over the summer due to a lack of structure.

That's why Amy Ritsema from Onsite Wellness joined the Weekend Morning team with some helpful tips.

"Plan ahead! Planning is key," says Amy. She suggests having a whiteboard that maps out the week's activities so that family members are all on the same page. A whiteboard is easy to update week to week.

Amy also suggests setting priorities and expectations. She says it's a great idea to have 3 or 4 tasks for your children to tackle during the day to offer some structure in the summer. Setting guidelines for what time they should get up in the morning is also important.

"Spontaneity is also good! Don't forget to make things fun and be active," said Amy.

