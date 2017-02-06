Super Bowl Ads: Winners and Losers

A countdown to Super Bowl LI scrolls outside of NRG Stadium. Photo: Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Besides the actual game, there is a huge draw to watch the Super Bowl in order to see the new ads. Wendy Wassink and Dave Kantor from the ad agency Kantorwassink joined us in studio to talk about them.

They picked which ones were winners and which ones were losers, as well as which were their personal favorites.

Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM13. @MackenzieThaden

