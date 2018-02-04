Super Bowl Sunday food adventures with Gina Ferwerda

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's Super Bowl Sunday and we're celebrating with some adventurous foods. Michigan Resort owner Gina Ferwerda joined the weekend morning team with a recipe that incorporates a unique ingredient you've probably never used before.

It's called Jackfruit.

Here's what Gina has to say about it: "Jackfruit is becoming very trendy and it's a great meat alternative. I thought it would be great to show a healthier version of a pulled pork slider, just in time for the big game."

Gina says jackfruit is also an easy way to add a vegetarian party food for game day.

Jackfruit is the world's largest tree-borne fruit, sometimes weighing over 100 pounds. If you've ever seen it in the produce department, it's kind of ugly. It's green and shaped like a watermelon.

Jackfruit has a very unique texture -- when you think about fruit, you usually think about sweet dishes, but this fruit has a meat like texture and is used a lot to make savory dishes. Jackfruit can be purchased fresh and cut it up yourself, in a can and, but the easiest way is to buy it already seasoned.

Some stores now have pre-packaged pouches available with all the spices, including BBQ Jackfruit, Tex-Mex Jackfruit and Teriyaki Jackfruit in the refrigerated section of the produce department at Meijer. Simply open the pouch and heat up, super simple

This recipe is for BBQ Jackfruit Sliders with a BBQ Horsey Slaw. Gina makes her own horseradish sauce using horseradish root, which is a member of the mustard family. Of course, horseradish can be store bought -- but if you want to control the heat, make your own.

For milder horseradish, add vinegar right away when making the sauce. Want to make it a bit hotter? Grind up the horseradish and hold off on adding vinegar right away.

BBQ Jackfruit Sliders topped with BBQ Horsey Slaw

Serves 12

BBQ Horsey Slaw Ingredients:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons BBQ sauce

1/4 cup Horseradish Sauce (recipe below in note or use prepared horseradish)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon celery seeds

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 cups shredded cabbage

BBQ Jackfruit

2- (10 ounce) packages BBQ Jackfruit

1/4 cup BBQ sauce

1 12-pack dinner rolls

MAKE SLAW:

In a large bowl, whisk together all slaw ingredients except the cabbage. Once slaw sauce is well-incorporated, mix in cabbage. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble sliders.

PREPARE BBQ JACKFRUIT:

Heat jackfruit according to package. Stir in bbq sauce, then remove from heat.

PREPARE ROLLS:

Cut all 12 rolls in half, horizontally (at one time, keeping the tops in tact and the bottoms in tact). Set the tops aside.

ASSEMBLE:

Place bottom rolls on a cutting board, then cover with the BBQ jackfruit mixture. Evenly spread slaw over jackfruit, then add the tops. Skewer each slider, then cut sliders apart.

NOTE:

To make your own Horseradish Sauce, combine 1/3 cup freshly grated horseradish, 2 teaspoons dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon water in a food processor. Pulse until thoroughly combined.

Click here to link to Gina's blog for more recipes and entertaining tips!

