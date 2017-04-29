Surprise proposal at GVSU softball doubleheader

ALLENDALE, MICH. - After the final home softball game of the season on Friday for GVSU's team, senior outfielder Kelsey Dominguez got a special surprise on the field.

Her boyfriend Nick waited for her at home plate and the couple took a few pictures and held her hands. Then, he reached into his picket ad pulled out a small box and a ring. He got down on one knee to the cheers of the crowd.

The pair kissed and celebrated their new engagement.

The moment was shared on the GVSU Lakers Facebook page.

Congratulations to Kelsey and Nick.

© 2017 WZZM-TV