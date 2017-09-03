Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure two weeks away

WZZM
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 2017, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is taking Place September 16 in Grand Rapids. The race starts in Ah-Nab-Awen Park along Front Street. 

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. on race day and the race itself will start at 9:00 a.m. 

If you would like to register you can do so by following this link

You can also donate to a team, participant, or a general donation here

The goal of Susan G. Komen is to help reduce the current numbers of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026. 

For this particular race, 75% of the net proceeds stays in West Michigan to fund screening, diagnosis, and treatment services, provide safe and accurate breast cancer information, and provide patient navigation programs. 25% of the net proceeds goes toward Komen's national priorities. 

