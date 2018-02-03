Breanna Hansen with Ryke's Bakery in Muskegon shows off the Eagles and Patriots Super Bowl cookies apart of this year's Cookie Poll! (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Super Bowl Sunday is of course tomorrow and there is a really fun way to get involved even if you aren't a huge football fan.

Breanna Hansen from Ryke's Bakery in Muskegon joined the weekend morning team to tell us about something they do every year, it's a sweet take on the competition: the Super Bowl cookie poll.

Visitors vote on who they think will win the big game by purchasing cookies decorated to represent the team they favor.

In addition to their famous sugar cookies, frosted with buttercream and decorated to correlate with each team, they also have custom cupcakes and even homemade chips and dip.

Ryke's has locations in Muskegon and Grand Haven. Click here to learn more about this local favorite.

