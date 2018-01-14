Taste of My Town: Citizen

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Winter is back, and with it come the wishes for warmer days and sunny skies. But a new restaurant is bringing the warm vibes to West Michigan.

"Almost think stay-cation or a sanctuary to escape these winter months," said Tyler Kershek, general manager of Citizen.

Skies are always sunny inside the restaurant. With palm fronds and pineapples throughout the place, guests feel like they've escaped the cold. At least, temporarily.

"It's beautiful in here," said one diner. "It makes me feel warm. It makes me feel like I'm in the tropics."

Southeast Asian and Hawaiian flavors are featured on the menu. All the dishes are colorful and feature a vibrant, bold taste. Most dishes can be made vegetarian or vegan.

"The movement of farm to table has been and used quite a bit in the city in this area," said Kershek. "We like to have that same philosophy but present different flavors from around the globe."

Another proud feature is the rum Tiki cocktail bar.

"A lot of craft cocktails have lots of rules and lots of boundaries so basically with the Tiki aspect, we get to push those boundaries and put our own spin or twist on Tiki while still maintaining that craft dynamic," said Kershek.

Citizen is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. They also serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Find all the menus on the Citizen website. You can also find updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

