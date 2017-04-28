Tasty! A 16-ft long cake commemorates a local grocery store's 51 years of business

4-by-16-foot cake built by Hansen's Food to celebrate 51 years. (Photo: Courtesy of Hansen's Food)

HART, MICH. - A grocery store in Hart is celebrating 51 years, and to celebrate? A 16-foot long cake!

Hansen's Food, a family owned grocery store in Hart, is celebrating it's 51st year being open with a 4-by-16-foot cake. They started the celebration by serving up cake and selling hot dogs and pop on Friday, but will also be serving cake on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All the proceeds from the hot dogs and pop sales will go to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, a non-profit that helps Oceana County families in need after house fires or catastrophic illnesses.

It took four different cake decorators, 200-pounds of cake mix, and 250-pounds of butter cream frosting to put the cake together.

Click here for more information about Hansen's Food and here for information about the Crystal Valley Care Fund.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

