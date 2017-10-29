Teaching proper etiquette for social media

A Chinese girl is posting photos to WeChat taken in Japan. (Photo: Moment Editorial/Getty Images)

Social media has become a big part of modern life but with it comes potential pitfalls -- like cyber bullying.

Heather Ballien, principal of Great Lakes Cyber Academy joined the Weekend Morning Show with the best strategies for creating a safe and respectful online environment.

Some "netiquette" tips to discuss with your child are:

Display good manners. Be polite, and others will tend to do the same.

Think twice before you write. If your child keeps a low profile online, the chances of cyber bullying will be lower.

Words have power; use them wisely.

