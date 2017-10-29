Teaching proper etiquette for social media

Social media has become a big part of modern life but with it comes potential pitfalls -- like cyber bullying.
Heather Ballien, principal of Great Lakes Cyber Academy joined the Weekend Morning Show with the best strategies for creating a safe and respectful online environment.
Some "netiquette" tips to discuss with your child are:
- Display good manners. Be polite, and others will tend to do the same.
- Think twice before you write. If your child keeps a low profile online, the chances of cyber bullying will be lower.
- Words have power; use them wisely.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs