WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Teaching proper etiquette for social media

Web etiquette: Staying safe and respectful

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 8:10 AM. EDT October 29, 2017

Social media has become a big part of modern life but with it comes potential pitfalls -- like cyber bullying.

Heather Ballien, principal of Great Lakes Cyber Academy joined the Weekend Morning Show with the best strategies for creating a safe and respectful online environment.

Some "netiquette" tips to discuss with your child are:

  • Display good manners. Be polite, and others will tend to do the same.
  • Think twice before you write. If your child keeps a low profile online, the chances of cyber bullying will be lower.
  • Words have power; use them wisely. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

 

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories