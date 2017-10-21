GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Trick or treating can be a blast, but for kids with food allergies, it can also be dangerous. That's why the Teal Pumpkin Project is encouraging families to offer something other than just candy.

Dr. Sara Uekert from Grand Rapids Allergy joined the Weekend morning team to talk more about the movement and to offer some ideas for non-food treats.

For more about Grand Rapids Allergy, click here.

For more ideas on what treats to pas out that aren't food. click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV