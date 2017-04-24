Tech firm offers scholarship for free tuition

hands typing on keyboard

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Local tech-training company Grand Circus recently announced the "Develop the Mitten" scholarship program.

It is open to individuals who are looking to start a career in tech and want to make an impact.

You can read full details below:

It's a full-tuition scholarship to our 10-week coding bootcamp. We are offering a scholarship for one person at our Grand Rapids campus and one at our Detroit campus (our way of giving back to the community, while continuing our mission to train Michiganders for a career in software development).

WHAT MAKES SOMEONE A GREAT CANDIDATE FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP?

Passionate about technology, want to make a career change (to be a developer)- you don't have to be in college or young. We have students from a wide age range.

Our ideal candidate wants to change the world for the better through technology

HOW DOES GRAND CIRCUS HELP MEET EMPLOYERS' NEEDS FOR SKILLED PROFESSIONALS, ESPECIALLY IN GRAND RAPIDS?

GR has a strong and diverse talent pool, but job market is growing and changing too quickly for companies to hire enough skilled tech workers.

Our bootcamp training provides the skills and experience necessary to start a career in the tech field.

WHAT CAN THE SCHOLARSHIP WINNER EXPECT?

The winner at our Grand Rapids campus will start our 10-week coding bootcamp this June, learning everything it takes to start a career as a developer. We also connect our bootcampers to local companies who are interested in hiring (talk about other support offered).

The full cost of tuition is covered.

For more information, click here.

