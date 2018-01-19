The Camper, Trailer and RV show comes to Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show at DeVos Place in 2017. (Photo: Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This brief weekend warm up has many of us dreaming of warmer days that are hopefully not too far away.

That's why it might be a good idea to check out the the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV show at DeVos Place this weekend.

Jeremy Grossenbacher from Fun N Sun RV in Coopersville brought a special trailer straight to the WZZM 13 Studios so we could give viewers an up close look.

The show is a great place to see hundreds of campers and RV's in one place, as well as learn about camping or vacation destinations.

Here are the show times for Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday, Jan. 20 – 10 a.m. – 9pm

Sunday, Jan. 21 – 11a.m. – 5pm

Tickets are $10

5 & Under: Free

For more information about the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV show, click here.

