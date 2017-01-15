The Candied Yam now open on 44th St.

WZZM
"Candied Yam" opens on 44th Street in G.R.

Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 8:55 AM. EST January 15, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you are craving some southern comfort food there aren't many places to find it in West Michigan.  Now a new take-out style restaurant is adding their name to the short list.  

The Candied Yam on 44th Street in Grand Rapids just opened their doors on Friday.

Jessica Ann Tyson and Executive Chef Michael Stapert joined the Weekend Morning team to show off some of what they'll be offering at their take-out style restaurant.

"There is no need to go down South to grub on creamy baked macaroni and cheese, country fried chicken, crispy fried catfish, pork chops with gravy, homemade meatloaf, black eyed peas, and greens with smoked turkey. The Candied Yam has all of your favorites right here in West Michigan with even vegan options available."

The Candied Yam is located in the Breton Meadows Plaza at 2305 44th Street Southeast Grand Rapids, Michigan.

(© 2017 WZZM)


