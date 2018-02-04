The Monday after: Tips to avoid a 'Super Bowl hangover'

Snacks on table during football game, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With all the commercials and displays at supermarkets promoting alcohol and snacks for the Super Bowl, it may be hard to avoid over-indulging.

An estimated 1.5 million people will call in sick the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Wendy Brookhouse from Grand Valley Family Health Centers shares some advice on what fans can do to prevent that "Super Bowl hangover," such as eating some healthier food options early in the evening can help to keep from overdoing it at your Super Bowl party.

