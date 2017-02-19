Capturing bugs one close-up at a time

Credit: Danae Wolfe

Whether it's a sunny morning or the clouds are moving through, you'll find Danae Wolfe clicking away in the Secrest Arboretum in Wooster.

Her hobby of macro photography started at age 12 by taking pictures of flowers, but then really bloomed when she made a discovery.

"Bugs are cool...through my photography," Danae says. "I started to show...bugs are pretty."

Danae's photos are shining a new light on the beauty of bugs, whether it's bees covered in pollen or spiders that are scary, to the bottlefly, which most of us consider dirty and disgusting.

"We often call bottleflies filty flies... I never knew."

Danae says she's taken calls from people who want to buy prints of her photos, but doesn't really think bugs are big business.

"I know this may come as a surprise.. hopefully"

For now she'll use her photos to educate others about the importance of these creepy creatures with her job at the OSU Extension Campus.

But one thing won't change. She wants the bugs to stay on their territory.

"So when I find a bug in my house... for me to kill you."

If you would like to see more of Danae's photos, check out her Facebook page.

