Gardening Week: Bonsai Show coming to Meijer Gardens

Bonsai Tree

Fans of the bonsai tree can enjoy several varieties of bonsai at the Michigan All State Bonsai Show.

The event runs Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

According to the event's website, the show features some bonsai small enough to fit in your hand and others too heavy to lift.

There will be demonstrations at the show, along with classes and workshops you can sign up for, and vendors selling bonsai. You can also vote for your favorite.

© 2017 WZZM-TV