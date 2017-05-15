Life Saving Week: Boater safety classes coming up

HOLLAND, MICH. - Boating season is here! Who's excited? Before you cast off, you may want to brush up on safety.

Leaders in Ottawa County are hosting boating safety classes throughout May. There are two sessions people can sign up for.

The first session happens May 16 and 17 at the Holland Township Fire Station at 131 Riley Street. The second session happens May 24 and 25 at the Park Township Fire Station at 12 S. 160th Avenue. Classes for both sessions run from 6 to 9 p.m.

The classes are open to all ages, but people 12 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

To sign up for a course, you can visit Ottawa County's website. Or to sign up for a vessel safety check you can visit the Coast Guard's website.

Life Saving Week runs from May 15-19 on the WZZM 13 Morning News. You can learn life-saving techniques and how to keep yourself and your family safe.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV