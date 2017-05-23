New necklaces can save kids from drowning

(Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The swimming pool is a place that's supposed to be fun for kids. But while they're learning and playing, it's sometimes it's tough to know what's going on underwater.

"I don't know if it's a fear you ever really overcome," explains Maticia Sims.

Now, the Hayes-Taylor YMCA has new necklaces that will ease some concern.

New necklaces, called SEAL Swimsafe bands will send off not only alarm, but flashing lights if a child is underwater for too long.

They're a donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield and one of two spots in the Triad that gets to test them out. There will also be some at the YMCA in Reidsville.

"Everyone thinks that the reason children drown is because they go underwater and no one can find them," says Dr. Graham Snyder, who created the necklaces. "That's not the problem. The problem is you go underwater, and no one knew to start looking."

Once a child stops holding their breath it can take just ten seconds for a child to drown. Dr. Snyder says he's been working on this solution for about a decade.

With the bands, the alarms go off underwater and to a monitor on the pool deck, so the lifeguard or parents can quickly see and hear where a child might be struggling in a time that seconds matter.

"The quicker the lifeguard has the opportunity to notice the child underneath the water, the more opportunity we have to have a safe child that can come back and go swimming again," explains Renee Hicks, Aquatics Director at the Hayes-Taylor YMCA.

Hicks also stresses the importance of getting kids into swimming lessons. She says children can start at the YMCA at 6 months old.

You can get those swim necklaces for your pool at home, but they are expensive. The system could cost you upward of $300. You can find them on Amazon.

© 2017 WFMY-TV