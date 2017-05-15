Shock: What you need to do in the first 60 seconds

Stopwatch, close-up (Photo: Martin Poole, (c) Martin Poole)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It is Life Saving Week on the 13 Morning News, and there are many ways to help save a life during a medical emergency.

The first topic we're addressing is shock.

Shock can happen for many reasons -- witnessing an accident, near death experience or even bad news. In only 60 seconds, you could help save a life.

Dr. Brian Cote, a physician with Holland Hospital, describes the symptoms, "They look bad, they look sick they're usually pale, sweaty, and pasty, they may be a little blue in their fingers and toes and face."

You’ll want to lay them down and make sure they are comfortable, elevate their feet about a foot if you don't suspect they are suffering any broken bones. Avoid raising their head.

Turn the person on their side in case they are bleeding from their mouth or vomiting. Check the victim's breathing and proceed with CPR if it's necessary, continue it until proper medical help arrives.

"People respond to that and it lessens their tensions which may limit bleeding and help promote other things as well," says Cote.

Examine them, make sure they don't have any injuries that need attending make sure they are covered and that their clothing isn't restricting them.

Make sure they know that everything's going to be ok in a reassuring voice. That's 60 seconds that could save a life.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV