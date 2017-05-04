Side Job Week: Safety when buying and selling online

A computer user works on their laptop. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Safety is a concern when meeting strangers to buy or sell products online.

With so many websites used as platforms to sell items, such as craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, it's important to be cautious before jumping into a buy or sell.

Some local police departments, such as Lowell, offer their lobby as a safe meeting place for both parties.

If your local police department is not an option, here are some tips to take into consideration while buying or purchasing anything online:

Meet at a public place, never your home

Tell someone where you’re going and what you’re doing

Always meet during the day

Disable caller ID

Don’t reveal personal information

Don’t use personal email

