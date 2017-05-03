Side Job Week: Turning hobbies into cash

The Frieberg's have had a booth at the Fulton Farmers Market for 13 years, turning things they love into cash.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Frieberg's have had a booth at the Fulton Farmers Market for 13 years. Betty sells baked goods and flowers while her husband, William, sells unique welding designs.

"I repair things, sometimes make things that have never been made," said Mr. Frieberg. " I make art when people want me to, repair trailers, cars pretty much anything anybody wants. I've been doing it a long time I enjoy helping people out."

While the Frieberg's travel to Arizona during the winter months, it doesn't stop them from doing what they love. Betty loves working with plants and flowers, but is thankful she can still bake as they travel.

"I love planting and doing flowers," said Mrs. Frieberg. "We do go away in the winter, but it's nice because we can take it with us."

