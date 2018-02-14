These Michigan Valentines will make you feel the love

A Michigan Valentine's Day card for 2018. (Photo: Photo by NOAA)

Happy Valentine's Day!

It's a great time to feel the love, especially in the Great Lakes State, where it's cold enough outside for us to stay indoors and snuggle in.

To get into the holiday spirit, the Detroit Free Press revisited our Michigan Valentines from last year and created new cards for you to share on social media.

Enjoy!

It's #ValentinesDay.



That means it's time for special Michigan Valentine's Day cards. pic.twitter.com/raBHMxhfw3 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 14, 2018

Fitting for the morning metro Detroit commute. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/EDBcKehwkL — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 14, 2018

For the sports fans out there. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/6tw6faoe9X — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 14, 2018

For the ice cream fans out there ... which, let's face it, is everyone. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ccvRLkFAGB — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 14, 2018

© 2018 Detroit Free Press