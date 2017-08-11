Thousands expected to attend Quilt Week in GR

quilt week in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Vibrant colors, intricate patterns, meaningful messages. More than fifteen thousand people are once again expected to visit Grand Rapids next week to enjoy four days of the best in the international quilt and textile industry.

Betsy Carlson with the West Michigan Quilter's Guild joined the Weekend Morning team to share more about what attendees can expect this year. "The show runs this Wednesday, August 16th thru Saturday, August 19th at DeVos Place Convention Center. This will be our 6th year hosting the AQS Quilt Show in Grand Rapids and we always look forward to this one each summer."

"Over $50,000 in prizes and awards for quilting excellence AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a series of workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry. An extensive Merchant Mall comprised of both local and national vendors."

AQS QuiltWeek is open to the public and admission includes access to all special exhibits and the Merchant Mall with more than 250 vendor booths.

Tickets are available for single and multi-day passes here.

