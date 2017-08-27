Getting ready for school in the morning? Cut some time off the routine with these tips

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Lots of students across West Michigan head back to school on Monday and for many families getting out the door on school days can be a challenge.

Organizer Sheila Wood Gunneson from Consider it Done joined the weekend morning team with tips to help streamline your morning routine and take away some of the stress.

Here are some of Gunneson's suggestions to get you and your kids up and moving in the morning before school:

Ease your students into bedtimes, especially if they've been relaxed over the summer.

Set clothes out the night before, that way no one has to worry about finding anything the morning of.

Be sure to get the backpacks and lunches prepared the night before.

Set alarm 10-15 minutes earlier than is absolutely necessary so parents and kids have a few moments together in the morning.

Set out and prepare as much of breakfast as possible the night before -- saves time cooking and prepping in the morning.

Assign a morning leader among your children so they can help make sure tasks are complete.

A fun and creative way to get ready is to set up a playlist of some of everyone's favorite songs in the morning. It'll brighten everyone's day and you can create musical cues that help keep people on schedule and ready to leave on time.

When it comes to packing lunches, be sure to try and prep as much if it the night before. Here are some other really handy tips that will make lunch a little better:

Stash away a hand written note inside your child's lunch. A little encouragement or a sweet message can truly brighten the day.

Invest in a sandwich container -- it will keep premade sandwiches fresh for longer, and it will prevent it from getting squished by other items in their lunch box or bag.

If you're left with little room for an ice pack, freeze a juice box instead -- not only will it be nice and cold by the time lunch rolls around, but it will keep the lunch food cool too.

Heading back to school after months of summer break isn't always easy, but hopefully with these tips mornings will go a little smoother and will lead into easy transition back into the school year.

