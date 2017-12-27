S.A. dad's hoverboard test run goes viral on Christmas Day

The Scipio family is going viral over a video of a hoverboard test run on Christmas Day. (PHOTO: Courtesy Kristie Scipio/ Facebook) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Testing a hoverboard in the house while wearing Christmas pajamas... What could go wrong?

For San Antonio father Trez Scipio, it was a recipe for viral success.

Scipio's wife, Kristie, shared the video on Facebook Christmas Day with the caption: "'Santa" trying out the hoverbard go cart... Warning: You will pee yourself..."

In the video, Scipio crashes into a door while trying out the new hoverboard.

Kristie is also heard saying "I'm already laughing" and "this is a disaster" before he even starts moving.

It has since been viewed more than 20 million times, shared more than 350,000 times and received more than 80,000 likes on Facebook.

© 2017 KENS-TV