Triple-negative breast cancer disproportionally affects African American women

Breast Cancer Race

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Thousands will walk or run and raise money to fight breast cancer. Grand Rapids "Race for the Cure" is Saturday, September 16th at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. The race helps to pay for local health programs, provides screenings, raises awareness, and funds research.

Dr. Lisa Newman is a breast cancer surgeon, at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit. She is internationally known for her research on breast cancer -- specifically an aggressive form of that disproportionally affects African American women -- and is difficult to treat. It's called triple-negative breast cancer. It doesn’t respond well to treatments like biological therapy and hormone therapy, which are more targeted therapies that work for other types of breast cancer.

Money raised during Race for the Cure go towards Dr. Newman's research, as well as many other programs working to fight breast cancer.

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure takes place Saturday, September 16 at 9 a.m. It's being held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids. You can register the morning of the race.

For more information, please visit http://komenmichigan.org/race/

© 2017 WZZM-TV