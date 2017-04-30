Tulip Time 2017 kicks of May 6th

(Photo: Tulip Time)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Tulip Time 2017 kicks off in less than a week! Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on downtown Holland to experience the incredible tulips that the city is known for.

Tulip Time executive director Gwen Auwerda joined the Weekend Morning News team to talk about what is new this year and give us a status update on those blooms!

Gwen says the tulips are gorgeous now and will be through at least the first few days of the festival, but the warm weather did cause them to bloom a bit earlier than usual.

New this year, Duffy King and Second City will be performing at the Knickerbocker on 8th St. And the festival is partnering with the Holland Young Professionals to host a "Tulips and Juleps event.

