Tulip Time event geared toward young professionals

HOLLAND, MICH. - If you haven't heard yet -- Tulip Time 2017 has officially started Saturday, May 6. There is usually so much going on for all ages, and this year, theres a new event geared to a new crowd.

This year, young professionals have special Tulip Time event for them -- the Tulips and Juleps. It ties in Tulip Time and the Kentucky Derby, which is also on Saturday.

Hannah Rogers, the Tulip Time event coordinator and Kellee Kortas, Jeremy Gonsior and Nicole Paquette from the Holland Young Professionals group join Meredith on the Weekend Morning News to share all the details.

If you're interested in attending, visit the Holland Young Professionals site here.

